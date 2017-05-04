May 4 Dominion Resources Inc

* Dominion announces first-quarter earnings

* Reaffirms fy 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.40 to $3.90

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 operating earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenue $ 3,384 million versus $ 2,921 million

* Q1 revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dominion resources - greensville county power station project is now about 30 percent complete and expected to achieve commercial operations in late 2018

* Dominion resources inc- atlantic coast pipeline project is expected to begin construction in second-half of 2017

* Dominion resources - expects negative drivers for q2 to include lower earnings from cove point due to roll-off of one of the import contracts

* Dominion resources - expects negative drivers for q2 to also include lower hedged power prices at millstone, step down in solar investment tax credits