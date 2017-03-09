March 9 Domino's Pizza Group Plc -
* Final dividend 4.5 pence per share
* Total dividend 8 pence per share
* FY system sales 1,004.2 million pound versus 877.2 million
pound in 2015
* FY UK like-for-like system sales of 7.5 percent
* FY underlying operating profit from continuing operations
85.7 million pounds versus 73.2 million pounds in 2015
* Expect to open at least 80 new stores in UK with further
footprint expansion in all overseas operations
* UK sales growth in the first nine weeks of 2017 of 8.3
percent
* Board recommends a final dividend for 2016 of 4.5 pence
per share, being a 14.8 pct increase on final dividend for prior
year
* Investing in additional supply chain centres to ensure co
can supply its new long-term store target of 1,600 UK stores, 76
stores in ROI
* Says online orders now source of over 71.5 pct of total
system sales
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: