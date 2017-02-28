Feb 28 Domino's Pizza Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $1.48‍​

* Q4 total revenue $819.4 million versus $741.2 million

* Says ‍​domestic same store sales grew 12.2 percent during Q4

* Says international division same store sales grew 4.3 percent during Q4

* Says company's 3-5 year outlook includes domestic same store sales growth of 3-6 percent, international same store sales growth of 3-6 percent

* On Feb 15, board declared 46-cent per share quarterly dividend; This represents 21.1% increase over previous quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: