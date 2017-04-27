April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc

* Domino's pizza® announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.26

* Domestic same store sales grew 10.2% during quarter versus year-ago period

* Domino's pizza inc says international division also posted strong results, with same store sales growth of 4.3% during quarter

* Domino's pizza inc - qtrly global retail sales growth of 13.2%

* Domino's pizza -revenues were up 15.8% for q1 versus prior year period, due primarily to higher supply chain revenues from increased volumes and store growth

* Domino's pizza inc - qtrly total revenues $624.2 million versus $539.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $615.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S