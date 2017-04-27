BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc
* Domino's pizza® announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.26
* Domestic same store sales grew 10.2% during quarter versus year-ago period
* Domino's pizza inc - qtrly domestic same store sales growth of 10.2%
* Domino's pizza inc says international division also posted strong results, with same store sales growth of 4.3% during quarter
* Domino's pizza inc - qtrly global retail sales growth of 13.2%
* Domino's pizza -revenues were up 15.8% for q1 versus prior year period, due primarily to higher supply chain revenues from increased volumes and store growth
* Domino's pizza inc - qtrly total revenues $624.2 million versus $539.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $615.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.