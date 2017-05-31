May 31 Domino's Pizza Inc:

* Domino's Pizza Inc - ‍certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction

* Domino's Pizza Inc - ‍company's subsidiaries intend to issue approximately $1.8 billion of new securitized notes

* Domino's Pizza - recapitalization transaction, to include refinancing portion of outstanding securitization debt with new series of securitized debt

* Domino's Pizza Inc - ‍consummation of offering is subject to market and other conditions and is anticipated to close in Q3 of 2017 - sec filing

* Domino's Pizza Inc - also expects to enter into a new $175 million variable funding note facility, which will replace 2015 VFN notes facility

* Domino's Pizza Inc - to use ‍proceeds of 2017 notes to prepay and retire outstanding 2012 notes at par, to pay transaction fees among other things