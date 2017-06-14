BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 14 Domino's Pizza Inc
* Domino's pizza inc - on june 12, units, co, domino's inc, domino's pizza llc entered into a purchase agreement dated june 12, 2017 - sec filing
* Agreement is relating to issuance and sale of $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million 2017-1 class a-2-i notes
* Domino's pizza - $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of notes also consists of $600.0 million 2017-1 class a-2-ii notes, $1.0 billion 2017-1 class a-2-iii notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2