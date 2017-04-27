BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Domtar Corp:
* Domtar Corporation reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Q1 sales $1.3 billion
* For remainder of year, anticipate paper shipments to be in-line with market demand
* Expect to benefit from recently announced pulp price increases
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.