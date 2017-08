BRIEF-Donaldson Company announces board leadership changes

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Donaldson Company announces board of directors leadership changes

* Donaldson Company Inc - ‍Tod E. Carpenter, president and chief executive officer, appointed chairman of board​

* Donaldson Company Inc - Carpenter will replace non-executive chairman Jeffrey Noddle, who will not stand for reelection at 2017 annual meeting​

* Donaldson Company Inc - ‍current director Willard D. Oberton will serve as lead independent director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: