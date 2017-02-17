Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Donegal Group Inc:
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year
* Donegal Group Inc. announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Qtrly operating income per class A share $0.20
* Qtrly net income per class A share $0.21
* Book value per share of $16.21 at December 31, 2016, compared to $15.66 at December 31, 2015
* Statutory combined ratio of 96.8% for full year of 2016, improved from 97.4% for prior year
* Statutory combined ratio of 100.4% for Q4 of 2016, an increase from 98.9% for prior-year Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.