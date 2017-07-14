FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Donegal Group says weather-related losses added about $20.1 mln to company's Q2 losses
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 12:51 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Donegal Group says weather-related losses added about $20.1 mln to company's Q2 losses

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:

* Donegal Group Inc. provides information relating to claim activity in second quarter

* Says its results of operations for Q2 of 2017 will reflect significant loss activity

* Says weather-related losses added approximately $20.1 million to company's losses for Q2 of 2017

* Donegal Group - claims resulted from numerous wind and hail events related to severe weather patterns that persisted in co's operating regions during extended periods during Q2 of 2017

* Donegal Group - ‍incurred approximately $7.6 million of large fire losses for Q2 of 2017​

* Also increased its loss and loss expense reserves by approximately $5.8 million in Q2

* Donegal Group - currently expects to report a net loss between $0.07 and $0.09 per diluted share of its class a common stock for q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.