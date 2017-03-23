March 23 Dong Energy

* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant

* The plant will reuse residues from production facilities of Novozymes and Novo Nordisk in Kalundborg, Denmark

* Construction of the new biogas plant will commence in March 2017, and the plant is scheduled for commissioning already in the spring of 2018

* The biogas plant will have a production capacity of 8 million square metres of natural gas per year, corresponding to the consumption of around 5,000 households Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Copenhagen newsroom)