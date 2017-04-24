April 24 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 8 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 28 and the dividend will be paid on April 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dh1s0J

