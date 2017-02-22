BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 740 billion won, revenue to be 12.3 trillion won and net income to be 508 billion won
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.