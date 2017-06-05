BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it sold 15,958 vehicles in May, up from 14,249 vehicles year ago
* Says it sold 71,793 vehicles in Jan-May, up 3.15 percent y/y
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million