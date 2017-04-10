BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Dongguan Chitwing Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sign agreement on technology industry park with investment of at least 2.0 billion yuan ($289.77 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2plufCr
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement