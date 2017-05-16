BRIEF-Natural Dairy (NZ) Holdings updates on provisional liquidation
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
May 16 Dongkook Ind Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 2,769 won/share from 2,832 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0WDfMV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months
LONDON, June 20 Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.