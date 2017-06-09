June 9 Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Sunlong Bus Co for 3.0 billion yuan ($441.47 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to acquire Sichuan Xuhong Optoelectronic Technology Co for 1.22 billion yuan via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.75 billion yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sKzX3h

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)