June 14 Dorian Lpg Ltd

* Dorian lpg ltd. Announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $47.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $37.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dorian lpg ltd says daily time charter equivalent rate for fleet of $24,677 and $22,037 for three months and year ended march 31, 2017

* Dorian lpg ltd- with current excess in crude stocks and weakening crude prices, margins on natural gas liquids are expected to improve

* Dorian lpg -realized loss on derivatives amounted to a loss of about $0.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, a decrease of $1.6 million from last year

* Dorian lpg ltd- production of natural gas liquids to show growth, increasing propane stocks in process

* Dorian lpg -u.s. Lpg exports hit new records in first four months of 2017, offsetting declines in middle eastern volumes and increasing ton mile demand

* Dorian lpg ltd - "overall trend for u.s. Lpg exports remains positive and lpg volumes will grow well above those of last year"

* Dorian lpg ltd says believe that overall trend for u.s. Exports remains positive and lpg volumes will grow well above those of last year

* Dorian lpg -low u.s. Propane inventories have likely been one of main reasons lpg prices have remained firm relative to west texas intermediate crude prices

* Dorian lpg ltd - "with current excess in crude stocks and weakening crude prices, margins on natural gas liquids are expected to improve"

* Dorian lpg ltd - "canadian lpg exports are expected to benefit from neo panama canal toll increases" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: