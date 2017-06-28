Travelers Co's William Heyman elected as FINRA chairman
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
June 28 Dorman Products Inc
* Dorman Products Inc - on june 27, 2017, co entered into amendment no.5 To third amended and restated credit agreement, dated july 24, 2006 - sec filing
* Dorman Products Inc - amendment no. 5 amends agreement by extending revolving credit termination date to June 30, 2018
* Dorman Products Inc - agreement provides co with a $30 million maximum aggregate credit facility Source text - (bit.ly/2t114rq) Further company coverage:
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to reorganize its drug review staff and create a SWAT team to eliminate a backlog of requests for rare disease drug designation, it said on Thursday.