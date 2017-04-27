April 27 DORO AB

* Q1 UNCHANGED OUTLOOK

* Q1 EXPECTATION FOR 2017 IS THAT BOTH SALES AND EBIT WILL INCREASE COMPARED TO 2016.

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 452.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 413.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT SEK 17.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE SEK 424.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 469.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* "PLEASED TO BE ABLE TO SAY THAT DORO'S SALES AND EARNINGS ARE NOW HEADING IN RIGHT DIRECTION AGAIN"