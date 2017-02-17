BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM
Feb 17 Doro AB:
* Q4 net sales 599.4 million Swedish crowns versus 622.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 20.3 million crowns versus 58.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend for 2016 of 1.00 crown (against no div year ago) per share
* Expectation for 2017 is that both sales and EBIT will increase compared to 2016
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29