Feb 17 Doro AB:

* Q4 net sales 599.4 million Swedish crowns versus 622.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 20.3 million crowns versus 58.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend for 2016 of 1.00 crown (against no div year ago) per share

* Expectation for 2017 is that both sales and EBIT will increase compared to 2016