May 25 Doubledragon Properties Corp

* Filed preliminary prospectus with the sec covering issuance of second tranche of its fixed rate retail bonds

* Second tranche of co's fixed rate retail bonds indicating a base size of 6.5 billion pesos with an oversubscription of 3.2 billion pesos

* Proceeds to be used to finance capital expenditures of co's core recurring revenue focused projects such as citymalls and others