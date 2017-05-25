BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Doubledragon Properties Corp
* Filed preliminary prospectus with the sec covering issuance of second tranche of its fixed rate retail bonds
* Second tranche of co's fixed rate retail bonds indicating a base size of 6.5 billion pesos with an oversubscription of 3.2 billion pesos
* Proceeds to be used to finance capital expenditures of co’s core recurring revenue focused projects such as citymalls and others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.