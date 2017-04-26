BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Douglas Emmett Inc
* Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire two Santa Monica office buildings
* Douglas Emmett Inc - deal for approximately $352.8 million.
* Douglas Emmett Inc - a portion of purchase price was provided by a $142 million secured, non-recourse interest only loan to joint venture
* Douglas Emmett - buildings being purchased by existing jv that includes Qatar Investment Authority; co provided 20% of equity capital and manages JV
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.