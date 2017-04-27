BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Dover Motorsports Inc:
* Dover Motorsports, Inc reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly event-related revenue $110 million versus $139 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.