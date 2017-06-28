BRIEF-Home Capital says top notch list of candidates to be CEO
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'
June 28 Dow Chemical Co:
* Dow and DuPont provide update on merger
* Dow Chemical Co says companies reaffirmed their expectation to close merger in august 2017
* Dow Chemical Co - boards have jointly commenced review and have engaged Mckinsey & Co. To assist companies in assessment
* Dow Chemical Co - DowDuPont board is expected to review results soon after merger closes
* Dow Chemical Co - boards of Dow, DuPont "support a comprehensive portfolio review for dowdupont"
* Dow - "if results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in portfolio, it will be pursued" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, June 29 A power line linking a 310 megawatt (MW) wind power plant to Kenya's national grid, delayed by landowners' compensation demands among other issues, is expected to be ready in the next three months, the energy minister said on Thursday.