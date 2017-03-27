March 27 Dow Chemical Co:
* Dow and Dupont receive conditional approval from european
commission for proposed merger of equals
* Dow Chemical Co - transaction still expected to create
significant cost synergies of $3b with $1b in growth synergies
* Dow Chemical Co - EC's approval is conditional on Dupont
and Dow fulfilling commitments given to ec in connection with
clearance
* Dow Chemical Co - Dupont will divest its cereal broadleaf
herbicides and chewing insecticides portfolios
* Dupont is currently in negotiations to divest crop
protection assets
* Dow Chemical - Dupont will also divest crop protection
research and development pipeline and organization, excluding
seed treatment, nematicides, late-stage research and development
programs
