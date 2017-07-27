FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q2 earnings per share $1.07
July 27, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q2 earnings per share $1.07

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 sales increased to $13.83 billion, up 16 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $13.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agricultural Sciences reported second quarter sales of $1.6 billion, up 3 percent

* Q2 performance materials & chemicals sales $2.6 billion, up from $2.3 billion

* Q2 performance plastics sales $5.1 billion, up from $4.7 billion

* Dow Chemical's Liveris says Europe's improvement expected to remain steady

* Dow Chemical's Liveris says Latam stabilizing with particular upside from agriculture sector

* Dow Chemical's Liveris says "Brazil is showing early signs of recovery from a prolonged recession, though political uncertainty persists" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

