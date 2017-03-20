March 21 Downer Edi Ltd
* Downer equity raising to support takeover for Spotless
* Offer to acquire all of the issued share capital of
Spotless not already owned by Downer by way of an offmarket
takeover
* Offer for all cash consideration of $1.15 per share
* Downer has an interest equivalent to 19.99% in the issued
share capital of Spotless
* Deal EPS accretive on a pro forma FY17 NPAT before
amortisation basis
* "Combination of the two businesses is expected to deliver
pre-tax cost synergies of approximately $20-$40 million per
annum over time"
* "Board believes that this is an attractive offer to
Spotless shareholders"
* No reduction to the FY17 earnings guidance provided by
Spotless in February 2017 of net profit after tax
(pre-exceptional items) of $80-$90 million
* Takeover offer will be funded through combination of
proceeds from entitlement offer and committed debt facilities
* Entitlement offer is expected to raise approximately
$1,011 million.
* Announces entitlement offer comprises a fully underwritten
2 for 5 accelerated pro rata renounceable entitlement offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: