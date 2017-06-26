June 26 Downer EDI Ltd

* Downer increases its stake in spotless to 42.07%

* Spotless has confirmed that there are no superior proposals to the offer

* Offer price of $1.15 cash per spotless share is final and will not be increased in the absence of a superior proposal

* Spotless shareholders who accept offer will be paid within 7 business days of downer services receiving valid acceptance from shareholder