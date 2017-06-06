BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 6 Downer Edi Ltd
* Updates on letter of award for Carmichael coal mine contract
* Received an updated letter of award from Adani in relation to mining services component of project
* Updated deal provides further clarification on scope of work to be performed and process for negotiating a binding mining services contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.