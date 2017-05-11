UPDATE 3-Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private for $4.5 bln
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
May 11 DOXA AB
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 3.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering