BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 (Reuters) -
* Dr. David Dao's lawyer on CNBC: he is also now also representing the American Airlines passenger with the baby stroller
* Dr. David Dao's lawyer on CNBC: settlement has not been discussed with united
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results