May 19 DR HOENLE AG

* H1 OPERATING RESULT IMPROVED BY 5.2% TO EUR5,623 THOUSAND

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 7.3% TO EUR3,819 THOUSAND

* ANTICIPATE STEADY GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, REVENUE GENERATED BY HÖNLE GROUP INCREASED BY 5.4% TO EUR47,228 THOUSAND

* ANTICIPATE REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR95 MILLION AND EUR105 MILLION FOR HÖNLE GROUP IN 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.