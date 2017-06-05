June 5 D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton, Inc. proposes to acquire 75 percent of Forestar Group Inc. for $16.25 per share in cash

* D.R. Horton Inc - D.R. Horton has cash and other immediately available capital to fund approximately $520 million investment​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍transaction would be effected through a merger of a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton with Forestar​

* D.R. Horton Inc - under proposed transaction, Forestar would remain a public company​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍Forestar would be led by new executive chairman Donald Tomnitz​

* D.R. Horton - cash, stock elections to be prorated such that 75% of shares of Forestar outstanding before deal are converted into $16.25/share cash consideration

* D.R. Horton Inc says Forestar would remain a public company, and its common stock will trade on NYSE