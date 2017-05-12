BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 1.70 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 2.13 billion rupees versus 1.91 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Delta Riah and Pathology with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body