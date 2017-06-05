BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes
* ServiceNow Inc - on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement
June 5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr pepper snapple group announces early results of cash tender offers for its 7.45% senior notes due 2038 and 6.82% senior notes due 2018
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - tender offers continue to be subject to certain other conditions specified in dps' offer to purchase, dated may 19, 2017
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on june 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 While antitrust experts expect Amazon.com Inc's bid for Whole Foods Market Inc to win regulatory approval, some critics argue the deal should be blocked because it gives the online retailer a nearly unstoppable head start toward domination of online grocery delivery.