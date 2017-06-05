June 5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc-

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group announces private offering of senior notes due 2027 and senior notes due 2045

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - intends to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes​

* Dr Pepper Snapple-offering ‍consists of $100 million of senior notes due 2027 and $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2045​

* Dr Pepper Snapple - to use net proceeds from offering, combined with proceeds from sale of commercial paper, to fund purchase of outstanding 7.45% notes due 2038, 6.82% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: