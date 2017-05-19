PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group announces commencement of cash tender offers for its 7.45% senior notes due 2038 and 6.82% senior notes due 2018
* Commenced cash tender offers for up to $180 million aggregate purchase price of its outstanding 7.45% notes due 2038 & 6.82% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.