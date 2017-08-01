BRIEF-Dragonwave announces director resignations, TSX, Nasdaq delisting

Aug 1 (Reuters) - DragonWave Inc

* Announces director resignations and delisting from TSX and Nasdaq

* Peter Allen, Claude Haw, Cesar Cesaratto and Lori O'Neill have resigned from company's board of directors​

* Nasdaq stock market issued a notice to company indicating its decision to delist company's common shares

* Expected that company's shares will remain suspended from trading on both TSX and Nasdaq​

* Nasdaq stock market issued a notice to company indicating suspending trading in common shares effective on august 2, 2017