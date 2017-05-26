May 26 DragonWave Inc

* Dragonwave reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.60

* Dragonwave inc - revenue for q4 of fiscal year 2017 was $8.0 million, compared with $10.2 million in q3 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave - ‍engaged alvarez & marsal canada ulc to assist with assessment of strategic alternatives in relation to short term liquidity requirements​