BRIEF-Dragonwave reports Q1 loss per share of $0.52

July 12 (Reuters) - Dragonwave Inc

* Dragonwave reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Revenue for Q1 of fiscal year 2018 was $9.0 million, compared with $8.0 million in q4 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave - was no inventory provision taken in Q1 of fiscal year 2018, while there was a $0.4 million inventory provision taken in Q4 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave Inc - pursuing what has emerged from assessment of strategic alternatives, expect to be able to report on forward plan in near term