Feb 27 Drax Group Plc
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet
plants
* participating in separate processes (1) for acquisition
out of bankruptcy of operating assets of Texas pellets (2) and
Louisiana pellets (2)
* Has submitted initial cash bids for these assets as part
of an auction process, which will be held on 1 and 2 march 2017
* whilst these are binding bids, and could be accepted by
sellers, it is expected that successful buyer will be determined
through auctions
