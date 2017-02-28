BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Drb-hicom Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 353 million rgt; qtrly revenue 3.43 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 3.34 billion rgt; year ago qtrly loss attributable 186.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.