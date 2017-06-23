June 23 DRB-Hicom Bhd
* Signed definive agreement for China’S Zhejiang Geely
Holding group to take 49.9% equity in Malaysia’S first carmaker,
Proton Holdings Berhad
* Group also sold its entire stake in Lotus Advance
Technology Sdn Bhd to ZGH and Eka Automove Sdn Bhd
* Sale of 100% of indirect equity in lotus Advance
Technologies Sdn. through unit, proton for a total sale
consideration of about RM 550 million
* Zhejiang Geely shall subscribe for new ordinary shares in
Proton to be satisfied by 170.3 million rgt in cash
Source (bit.ly/2tB9s0Y)
