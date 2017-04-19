BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - co's share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, and closing adjustments is about $57 million
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario is co-owned with Dream Office REIT and considered non-core to co's strategy
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - transaction is expected to close in q2 of 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.