BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust-
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - entered into agreements to sell commerce west in etobicoke, ontario
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, adjustments, is about $38 million from deal
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.