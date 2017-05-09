May 9 Dream Unlimited Corp
* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results
and announces new chair of the board of directors
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says chairman of the board Ned Goodman to retire
* Dream Unlimited Corp - Goodman will become chairman
Emeritus of Dream
* Dream Unlimited Corp - anticipated that Joanne Ferstman
will be appointed as chair of board upon her re-election as a
director
* Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue c$51.6 million versus
c$101.3 million
