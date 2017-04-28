BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 Dream Vision Co Ltd:
* Says it has purchased 4,000 shares of TRECENTI Inc, from Nissen Holdings Co Ltd, for 19 million yen in all
* Says it holds 100 percent stake in TRECENTI, up from 0
* Effective date April 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CoL7x3
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing