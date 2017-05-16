BRIEF-IC Group: Hans-Christian Meyer appointed new CEO for Tiger of Sweden
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN
May 16 Dream Vision Co Ltd
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
* Says IFRS effective from financial statement for Q1 of fiscal year ending March 2018
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%