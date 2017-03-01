March 1 Drecom Co Ltd:

* Says it has issued 91,000 news shares to Rakuten Inc through private placement on March 1

* Says issue price was 2,232 yen per share or 203.1 million yen in all

* Says it has issued 337,000 news shares through public offering on March 1

* After the issuance, the total outstanding of shares became 14,329,000

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mwQXNp

